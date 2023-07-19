EDWARDSVILLE — A Metro East man was sentenced to 60 years in prison Tuesday for running over his fiancee on a Pontoon Beach highway in a crash captured on surveillance video.

Judge Kyle Napp sentenced Richard Mayor, 60, of East St. Louis, for first-degree murder in the death of Lisa Dunnavent-Polach, 46. He will be required to serve the entire 60-year term, according to the Madison County State's Attorney's Office.

A jury deliberated about 40 minutes before convicting Mayor last month. Evidence in the case revealed Mayor had been trailing Dunnavent-Polach for nearly 30 minutes in his Ford F150 pickup Feb. 21. Surveillance video showed that when a semi-truck driver and former Marine, Steven O'Dell, attempted to stop to help her, she was trying to climb into the semi when Mayor rammed his truck into her before driving off.

Audio of a 911 call played during the case included Dunnavent-Polach pleading for her life and spelling Mayor's last name to O'Dell as he spoke with dispatchers.

Mayor eventually ditched his broken-down pickup in Granite City, about 4 miles from the scene.

He chose to represent himself during a trial marked with objections and claimed on the stand his foot got stuck on the gas pedal. He told the jury he was unconscious while continuing to drive the four miles after the crash.

“This was a cowardly yet cruel act by a criminal who has no regard for others,” Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine said in a statement Tuesday. "To this day, this perpetrator refuses to take responsibility for his actions.”