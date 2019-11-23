A pedestrian was fatally struck by a train in Belleville, police said Saturday morning.
Belleville Police responded to the incident at West Main Street and South 27th Street at 7:19 a.m., according to an update posted to the department's Facebook page.
The victim was identified as a 61-year-old male. His name was not released.
Authorities spoke with the conductor of the train, police said. The accident remains under investigation by Belleville Police as well as personnel from Norfolk Southern Railway.