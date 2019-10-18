Fire crews extinguish hot spots still burning after a home explosion along Lookout Drive on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, in Columbia, Ill. The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation. Columbia Fire Chief Mike Roediger said they believe the explosion happened after the resident turned on the furnace, and the fire was fueled by liquid propane. No one was injured in the fire. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
COLUMBIA, Ill. — Fire officials say a Metro East man was lucky to get out alive after his home exploded before going up in flames Friday morning.
The home exploded around 7 a.m. on Lookout Drive a few minutes after the resident turned on his furnace, said Columbia Fire Chief Mike Roediger.
Home explodes after man turns on furnace in Columbia, Illinois
Home explodes after man turns on furnace in Columbia, Illinois
Home explodes after man turns on furnace in Columbia, Illinois
Home explodes after man turns on furnace in Columbia, Illinois
Home explodes after man turns on furnace in Columbia, Illinois
The exact cause of the explosion was still under investigation Friday morning, but firefighters suspected it could be connected to the liquid propane that heated the home, Roediger said.
The home became engulfed in flames and sent smoke billowing into the sky. The structure was a total loss, Roediger said, with the roof caved in and windows found on the grass nearby. No one was injured.
Neighbors also heard several loud pops that investigators believe were rounds of ammunition stored in the residence.
Roediger said there is no immediate danger to neighboring homes because the tanks were secured and electricity was turned off in the area.