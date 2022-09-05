Man struck, killed on Interstate 64 in Metro East after early Monday crash

ST. CLAIR COUNTY — A man died after being struck by a vehicle early Monday on a Metro East stretch of Interstate 64.

The accident happened just after midnight, near the 3.6 mile marker in St. Clair County.

The victim had been driving an eastbound 2004 Acura that hydroplaned and hit the rails on the left side of the road, according to a preliminary report from the Illinois State Police. The driver then exited the car and was fatally struck by a pickup truck while he was standing in the left lane of the highway, police said.

The man was pronounced dead after being transported to a hospital.

Two lanes of the highway were closed for a crash investigation and reopened around 5 a.m.

No additional details were immediately available, including the identity of the victim.