You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Marijuana sales increase in Illinois, dip for out-of-state buyers
0 comments

Marijuana sales increase in Illinois, dip for out-of-state buyers

Subscribe today: $3/3 months
Marijuana

An employee at an Ohio medical marijuana cultivator works on topping a marijuana plant.

 David Dermer, Associated Press

Despite stay-at-home orders and limitations on non-essential daily activities to combat COVID-19, Illinois marijuana dispensaries reaped $35.9 million in cannabis sales in March, an increase of about $1.1 million over February, according to Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office.

Illinois pot shops in February recorded $34.8 million in sales.

Included in those totals are sales to out-of-state customers, which decreased in March to $8.8 million from February's total of $9.1 million.

Illinois legalized the sale and use of cannabis products by adults in January, becoming the 11th U.S. state to do so.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports