Marijuana sales increase in Illinois, dip for out-of-state buyers

Despite stay-at-home orders and limitations on non-essential daily activities to combat COVID-19, Illinois marijuana dispensaries reaped $35.9 million in cannabis sales in March, an increase of about $1.1 million over February, according to Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office.

Illinois pot shops in February recorded $34.8 million in sales.

Included in those totals are sales to out-of-state customers, which decreased in March to $8.8 million from February's total of $9.1 million.

Illinois legalized the sale and use of cannabis products by adults in January, becoming the 11th U.S. state to do so.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.