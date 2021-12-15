Medicaid now certifies kids for free lunch in eight more states, including Illinois

WASHINGTON — Illinois is among eight states added by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to a program offering free or reduced-price school lunches to children receiving Medicaid coverage.

The addition of the states brings to 27 the number that are part of the demonstration program, which started in fall 2012, USDA said in a news release Tuesday.

Other states added to the program are Alabama, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

“Providing reliable access to nutritious meals has never been more important as Louisiana continues to recover from the effects of recent hurricanes, floods and the pandemic,” said John Dupre, state director of child nutrition programs for the Louisiana Department of Education.

USDA said Tuesday’s action expands demonstration projects that have certified more than 1 million students for free means and nearly 260,000 for reduced-price meals since the 2012-2013 school year.