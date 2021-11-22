Metro East bridge that spans Illinois River to be closed for repairs

CALHOUN COUNTY — The Joe Page Bridge that spans the Illinois River in the Metro East municipality of Hardin is scheduled to be closed for needed deck repairs from 8 a.m. Tuesday to noon on Wednesday.

It's one of only three ways for area drivers to cross the Illinois River in that part of the region — the other two are ferries. The bridge carries Illinois Routes 16 and 100 across the river, linking Calhoun and Green counties.

The Kampsville ferry, located 10 miles upstream of the bridge, will operate an additional ferry during peak hours of the closure, Illinois Department of Transportation officials said. The Brussels ferry also operates about 17 miles south of the bridge, linking Illinois Route 100 about 1 mile west of Grafton with Calhoun County.

The work's completion is dependent on the weather.

The Joe Page Bridge was built in 1930 and is a vertical lift span — its 308-foot-long center portion can be raised or lowered to accommodate river traffic.