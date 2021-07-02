Metro East fire chief dies after sudden heart attack

SOUTH ROXANA — An Illinois community is mourning the sudden death of its fire chief Thursday.

South Roxana Fire Chief Todd Werner suffered a massive heart attack Sunday while visiting his mother in Wood River, City Administrator Bob Coles wrote in a statement. He was transferred to Barnes-Jewish Hospital, where he died days later.

Coles' statement outlined Werner's years of community service to the town, which included joining the fire department in 1996 before working through the ranks to become chief in 2013.

Coles said Werner was a mentor for young firefighters and treated them like they were his own children.

He also spent time serving as a board member for both Chouteau Township and South Roxana.

Coles described him as a "community leader" whose absence would leave a void.

"To know Todd is to understand he was born into public service," Coles wrote. "He was the epitome of selfless service to his community."

