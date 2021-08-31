Metro East lane closures planned for I-255 near Caseyville

CASEYVILLE — Drivers who travel Interstate 255 where it crosses over Interstate 64 in the Metro East may face delays this week as lanes are closed for needed repairs.

The two right lanes of southbound I-255 over I-64 will be closed between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Wednesday to allow crews to repair expansion joints on the roadway, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Wednesday's closure will mean that only one of the roadway's three lanes will be open to drivers.

On Thursday, just one right lane of southbound I-255 will be closed between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. as the work is completed, IDOT officials said.

Delays are to be expected along that section in St. Clair County while the work is taking place, and alternate routes should be considered, IDOT officials suggested.

The two days of work are contingent on the weather.