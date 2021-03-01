Metro East mayor resigns after being indicted for lying about business dealings with city

COLUMBIA, Ill. — Columbia Mayor Kevin Hutchinson has resigned after being indicted last week, city officials confirmed Monday night.

Hutchinson was indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday after he was accused of mixing his roles as mayor and as the owner of an insurance company, then lying about it to investigators.

The Columbia City Council will hold a special meeting this week to elect an acting mayor, according to a news release from the city.

Hutchinson's company, B.M.C. Associates, received referral commissions for contracts the city of Columbia placed with other insurers for city employees' health insurance policies, according to his indictment.

Hutchinson had served as mayor since 2005.

