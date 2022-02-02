Metro warns of continued impact from storm on rail service

The winter storm system that arrived in the St. Louis area early Wednesday was continuing to affect MetroLink service.

Single light car rail cars rather than coupled cars will be in use on Thursday, Metro officials said. Boarding will be through center doors only, and delays of 15-30 minutes were likely before 6 a.m. After that, five-minute delays were likely during the morning rush hours.

Ice accumulation on overhead lines that power MetroLink trains also continued to be a problem between numerous stations, officials warned.

In the Metro East, service was not expected to resume just yet between the Emerson Park and Shiloh-Scott stations. Riders were being shuttled between those stations by bus or van.

Shuttles also were being used to transport riders in St. Louis County between the UMSL South station and St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

Delays of up to 60 minutes were possible for riders at those stations, Metro officials warned.

MetroBus and call-a-ride services also were experiencing some minor delays, while the St. Clair County routes remained on snow routes.

The Metro Transit Information team will be available to answer questions from riders about MetroBus and MetroLink service starting at 5 a.m. Thursday morning by texting 314-207-9786 or calling 314-231-2345, Metro officials said.