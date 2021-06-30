 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MetroBus driver honored for helping lost toddler in East St. Louis
0 comments

MetroBus driver honored for helping lost toddler in East St. Louis

{{featured_button_text}}
East St. Louis bus driver honored for saving toddler

Nick Autoomp, center, a MetroBus driver, was honored by the Bi-State Development board of commissioners after he helped a lost toddler in April. Photo courtesy Bi-State Development

EAST ST. LOUIS — Bi-State Development has honored one of its MetroBus drivers after he rescued a toddler found sitting alone in a vacant lot.

Nick Autoomp, of East St. Louis, stopped his No. 8 Alta Sita bus after seeing the 2-year-old, wearing only a diaper, in the lot on April 17, according to a Bi-State statement. The lot is on 18th street near the MetroLink tracks and Emerson Park in East St. Louis.

Autoomp brought the toddler into his bus, gave the boy his coat and some chips from his lunch, and waited for police, Bi-State said. The child was later reunited with family.

“We expect good work from our employees in the field, but when somebody does something exceptional, it deserves special recognition," said Justin Zimmerman, vice chairman of Bi-State's board of commissioners. "What Nick did was heroic."

Autoomp has worked for MetroBus for six years and currently drives in St. Clair County.

“It was heartbreaking to see that child all alone,” he said. “I have a daughter who is a little bit older than him. The bus is a safe haven. I am not a hero. I was just doing what I thought was the right thing to do.”

Bi-State honored Autoomp at its June 25 board meeting. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Bottom Line: Housing boom creates extreme seller's market

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Metro News Intern

Nick Robertson is a junior at Syracuse University studying journalism and political science. He is a summer intern with the metro news department.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports