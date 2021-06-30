MetroBus driver honored for helping lost toddler in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS — Bi-State Development has honored one of its MetroBus drivers after he rescued a toddler found sitting alone in a vacant lot.

Nick Autoomp, of East St. Louis, stopped his No. 8 Alta Sita bus after seeing the 2-year-old, wearing only a diaper, in the lot on April 17, according to a Bi-State statement. The lot is on 18th street near the MetroLink tracks and Emerson Park in East St. Louis.

Autoomp brought the toddler into his bus, gave the boy his coat and some chips from his lunch, and waited for police, Bi-State said. The child was later reunited with family.

“We expect good work from our employees in the field, but when somebody does something exceptional, it deserves special recognition," said Justin Zimmerman, vice chairman of Bi-State's board of commissioners. "What Nick did was heroic."

Autoomp has worked for MetroBus for six years and currently drives in St. Clair County.

“It was heartbreaking to see that child all alone,” he said. “I have a daughter who is a little bit older than him. The bus is a safe haven. I am not a hero. I was just doing what I thought was the right thing to do.”

Bi-State honored Autoomp at its June 25 board meeting.

