MetroLink red line back on track after flooding

ST. LOUIS — MetroLink has beat its timeline, at least partially, for resuming service after its tracks, cars and network communications were damaged by Tuesday's flash flooding. The light rail system announced Saturday morning that all trains on its red line, which runs between St. Louis Lambert International Airport and Scott Air Force Base, were running again.

Earlier in the week, with several feet of water swamping the tracks near the Forest Park-DeBaliviere Station — where many riders switch lines — and inundating a train near the Delmar Loop, Metro Transit estimated it would be two weeks or longer before a regular schedule would be restored.

But as of 5 a.m. Saturday, the agency announced that all red line trains were running, and bus shuttles between those stations would no longer be needed. Riders were warned of ongoing delays, however, as speed restrictions are still in place along some stretches.

Blue line trains are still only partially operational, the agency said in a release. Trains are running between the Shrewsbury-Lansdowne I-44 and Skinker stops; there is no service east of Skinker. Blue line trains also do not connect to the red line at Forest Park-DeBaliviere, and the elevators at that stop are not functional. Riders who need to transfer there or at the Delmar Loop can take a shuttle to the Skinker stop, according to Metro Transit.

MetroLink trains are running every 20 minutes, but the agency said to expect 15- to 20-minute delays due to reduced speeds.

Taulby Roach, CEO of Bi-State Development, estimated Wednesday that the total cost of fixing the light rail system could top $18 million.