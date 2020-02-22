MetroLink train hits vehicle, causing delays in Metro East

MetroLink is not operating between the Emerson Park and Fairview Heights stops because of a crash involving the train and a vehicle around 1:30 p.m., officials said.

Bus shuttles are transporting passengers between the Emerson Park, Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center, Washington Park and Fairview Heights stations, according to an email from an official with Bi-State Development.

Passengers traveling in this area can expect delays up to 30 minutes. Service in Missouri is not impacted.

Shuttles are expected to operate throughout the evening as repairs are made, according to Bi-State. Westbound riders can avoid delays by boarding trains at the Emerson Park, 5th and Missouri or East Riverfront stations.

Details about the crash — at a grade crossing on Kingshighway near the Washington Park station — are not yet known. The East St. Louis Police Department is investigating the accident and could not be reached.

Two train passengers and the train operator requested medical attention, according to Bi-State.