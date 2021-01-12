Missing Waterloo woman found dead inside minivan in Mt. Vernon

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. — A missing Waterloo woman was found dead inside her minivan in a parking lot about 75 miles away, police from Troy, Illinois, confirmed Tuesday.
The woman, Lauren Miller, 38, had last been seen Jan. 8 at a Dollar Store in Troy. She was found in a Walmart parking lot in Mount Vernon, Illinois.
Troy police previously published an alert on social media that said Miller used a wheelchair because her left leg was recently amputated. She was insulin-dependent and was not taking her medicine, according to the post.
The Jefferson County coroner will determine Miller's cause of death, police say.