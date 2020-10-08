Missouri man admits crossing state lines to have sex with St. Clair County teen

EAST ST. LOUIS — A man from Missouri pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday and admitted crossing state lines twice to have sex with a 14-year-old girl.

Joseph L. Hughes, 27, admitted that he went to Belleville on Nov. 24 and Dec. 8 of 2018 to have sex with the girl. The two had been communicating via Facebook messenger and Hughes was using the name "Joe King," his plea agreement says.

Hughes pleaded guilty to two counts of traveling with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct and one count of enticement of a minor.

Both sides have agreed to recommend a sentence of about 12 ½ years at Hughes' sentencing hearing in January, his plea says.

Hughes was originally indicted in U.S. District Court in East St. Louis on April 16, 2019.

