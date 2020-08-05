More than 120,000 cases of unemployment fraud found in Illinois since March, Pritzker says

CHICAGO — Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Wednesday that Illinois officials have found more than 120,000 cases of unemployment fraud since March connected to a national identity theft scheme during the coronavirus pandemic.

Pritzker said in a news conference that residents who received an unemployment debit card or letter from the state in the mail, but did not apply for unemployment assistance, are likely victims of the fraud. The state recommends they report identity theft to the Illinois Department of Employment Security at www.illinois.gov/ides or by calling 800-814-0513, Pritzker said.

IDES found 107,000 fraud cases in the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program set up in May, and about 14,000 in the state system, Pritzker said.

The governor laid blame on flaws in the federal program and said states across the country are facing similar cases of fraud.

Pritzker said the federal system resulted in "massive holes for illegal fraudsters to steal federal funds.”

The governor emphasized that fraud makes up a small portion of the more than 2 million claims made in Illinois this year, more than eight times the number in 2019.