More than 120,000 cases of unemployment fraud found in Illinois since March, Pritzker says
Illinois launches $5M ad campaign to encourage mask wearing

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker answers questions from the media after he unveiled a new mask awareness campaign called "It Only Works If You Wear It" during a press conference at the IEMA State Emergency Operations Center on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in Springfield, Illinois. The new $5 million awareness campaign will encourage Illinois residents to wear a face covering every time they're in public and will be advertised on broadcast and cable television, radio, billboards and social media to the communities with the greatest risk from COVID-19. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP)

 Justin L. Fowler

CHICAGO — Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Wednesday that Illinois officials have found more than 120,000 cases of unemployment fraud since March connected to a national identity theft scheme during the coronavirus pandemic. 

Pritzker said in a news conference that residents who received an unemployment debit card or letter from the state in the mail, but did not apply for unemployment assistance, are likely victims of the fraud. The state recommends they report identity theft to the Illinois Department of Employment Security at www.illinois.gov/ides or by calling 800-814-0513, Pritzker said. 

IDES found 107,000 fraud cases in the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program set up in May, and about 14,000 in the state system, Pritzker said. 

The governor laid blame on flaws in the federal program and said states across the country are facing similar cases of fraud.

Pritzker said the federal system resulted in "massive holes for illegal fraudsters to steal federal funds.”

The governor emphasized that fraud makes up a small portion of the more than 2 million claims made in Illinois this year, more than eight times the number in 2019. 

“The number of fraudulent claims pales in comparison to the number of Illinoisans in genuine need of assistance, so let’s not allow the conversation around unemployment to imply otherwise," Pritzker said. 

People who had their identities stolen could face complications at tax time if they don't report the fraud, Pritzker said. 

Both daily COVID-19 case counts and the rate of tests coming back positive for the virus are rising in Illinois, state health officials said Wednesday. 

The state reported 1,759 new coronavirus cases and 30 additional COVID-19 deaths Wednesday. That brings the state’s totals to 186,471 cases and 7,573 deaths in the pandemic. 

