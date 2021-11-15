 Skip to main content
Nearly weeklong boil order lifted in Glen Carbon
GLEN CARBON — A boil order that was in effect for all of Glen Carbon for nearly a week has been lifted, officials announced Monday on the village website.

The boil order was mandated Nov. 9 while Glen Carbon officials worked with the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and Illinois American Water to restore water service that meets state safety guidelines, according to the village website.

Nine of 10 water samples taken Friday passed muster, city officials said, but because of the one failed result, the boil order was kept in place. The Madison County municipality has about 13,000 residents.

