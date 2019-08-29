Illinois American Water issued a boil order Wednesday for a large portion of the Metro East area after a worker hit a 24-inch water main and caused a drop in water pressure.
The utility said customers in the affected area should bring their water to a rolling boil for five minutes before using water for drinking or cooking. The water is all right for bathing and washing. Affected areas include Millstadt, Swansea, Belleville and areas around East St. Louis.
Some school districts canceled classes Thursday because of the boil order, including the East St. Louis and Cahokia districts.