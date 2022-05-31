O'Fallon, Illinois, 18-year-old killed in motorcycle crash on Memorial Day

JERSEY COUNTY, Ill. — An 18-year-old from O'Fallon, Illinois, died as a result of a motorcycle crash on Memorial Day, Illinois State Police said.
The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on southbound Illinois Route 100, just north of the Brussels Ferry entrance, the state police said.
The man was driving his 2002 Yamaha motorcycle when he lost control, and the motorcycle left the road and struck a guardrail, the state police said. The man was thrown from the bike.
He was later pronounced dead at a hospital. Police have not released his name.