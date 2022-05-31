O'Fallon, Illinois, 18-year-old killed in motorcycle crash on Memorial Day

On a visit to Taiwan, U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth is reiterating support for the island amid rising Chinese threats. Duckworth met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Tuesday and emphasized the close economic, political and security relations between Taipei and Washington. China claims Taiwan as its own territory to be annexed by force, and on Monday sent 30 military aircraft into airspace close to the island. Taiwan's Defense Ministry said it responded by scrambling jets, putting air defense missile systems on alert and issuing radio warnings. In her remarks, Duckworth said she wanted to emphasize U.S. support for Taiwan security. In response, China's foreign ministry spokesperson urged the U.S. to end all official contacts with Taiwan.