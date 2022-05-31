 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

O'Fallon, Illinois, 18-year-old killed in motorcycle crash on Memorial Day

  • 0

JERSEY COUNTY, Ill. — An 18-year-old from O'Fallon, Illinois, died as a result of a motorcycle crash on Memorial Day, Illinois State Police said.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on southbound Illinois Route 100, just north of the Brussels Ferry entrance, the state police said. 

The man was driving his 2002 Yamaha motorcycle when he lost control, and the motorcycle left the road and struck a guardrail, the state police said. The man was thrown from the bike.

He was later pronounced dead at a hospital. Police have not released his name.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

US senator visits Taiwan as China ups military threat

US senator visits Taiwan as China ups military threat

On a visit to Taiwan, U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth is reiterating support for the island amid rising Chinese threats. Duckworth met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Tuesday and emphasized the close economic, political and security relations between Taipei and Washington. China claims Taiwan as its own territory to be annexed by force, and on Monday sent 30 military aircraft into airspace close to the island. Taiwan's Defense Ministry said it responded by scrambling jets, putting air defense missile systems on alert and issuing radio warnings. In her remarks, Duckworth said she wanted to emphasize U.S. support for Taiwan security. In response, China's foreign ministry spokesperson urged the U.S. to end all official contacts with Taiwan.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News