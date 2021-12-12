Officials identify six workers killed in Edwardsville Amazon building collapse

Officials on Sunday identified the six workers who were killed Friday night when a EF3 tornado caused the partial collapse of an Amazon building near Edwardsville.
The victims ranged in age from 28 to 62, and lived around the St. Louis area.
They are:
- Deandre S. Morrow, 28, of St. Louis
- Kevin D. Dickey, 62, of Carlyle, Illinois
- Clayton Lynn Cope, 29, of Alton
- Etheria S. Hebb, 34, of St. Louis
- Larry E. Virden, 46, of Collinsville
- Austin J. McEwen, 26, of Edwardsville.
Cope's mother, Carla Cope, told the Post-Dispatch Saturday that her son was a maintenance worker. She was on the phone with him right before the building was hit and urged him to get to shelter.
Clayton Cope loved his job, fishing and his coonhound, Draco, she said.
On GoFundMe, a McEwan family friend called Austin McEwen "a beautiful soul, loved by all who met him. He had a wonderful smile and gave big, warm hugs. He was a talented baseball and hockey player. He loved the outdoors and his hunting dogs. He graduated from Vatterott College with a degree in mechanics. He was hard-working, kind and will be deeply missed. He was taken from this world far too soon."
McEwan is survived by his parents and his longtime girlfriend Sara, the post says.
Officials said there were no current reports of missing employees, but the Edwardsville Fire Department is clearing debris from the site and working with Amazon representatives "to account for all of their personnel." Anyone needing to to report a relative that may be missing should contact the Edwardsville Police Department at 618-656-2131, officials said.
The National Weather Service said Saturday night that the tornado that hit the Amazon building reached the EF3 category — the third-strongest rating on the Fujita Scale, with winds between 136 miles per hour and 165 miles per hour.
The tornado touched down just northwest of the intersection of Interstates 255 and 270, then traveled northeast into Edwardsville.
The Amazon facility is a "delivery station," where workers prepare orders for delivery by Amazon Flex drivers and partners, the company said. Opened in July 2020, the building totals about 1.1 million square feet and employed about 190 employees in multiple shifts.
In a statement, Amazon on Saturday said they were "deeply saddened" by the deaths. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their loved ones, and everyone impacted by the tornado. We’re continuing to support our employees and partners in the area," the statement says.
The other two Amazon facilities in the area, a fulfillment center and sorting station, are also closed, Amazon said.
Asked about precautions taken, the company said when a facility is made aware of a tornado warning, all employees are told to move to a designated, marked shelter-in-place location. Employees are trained on emergency response, the company said.
Another EF3-rated tornado touched down northwest of Augusta and traveled northeast, past Defiance and across the Missouri River before returning to St. Charles County, the weather service said.
An 84-year-old woman, Ollie Borgmann, was killed when her Defiance home was blown off its foundation.
The St. Charles County Police Department on Sunday said Highway F in Defiance is open to local traffic only, as crews clean up debris and assess damage.
A child was also killed Friday night in Pemiscot County, in Missouri's bootheel.
At least one person is dead after severe storms and possible tornadoes ravaged an area along Hwy. F in St. Charles County near Defiance, Misso…
The Weather Service said officials will continue to assess the path and strength of at tornadoes that hit Missouri and Illinois.
On Sunday, officials will survey damage associated with a possible tornado near Ellington, in Reynolds County about two hours west of Cape Girardeau.
A EF0 hit the area of Wellsville, in Montgomery County, and a EF1 started near Sorento, Illinois, in Bond County, and moved northeast. It strengthened to a EF2 and traveled through Montgomery, Fayette and Shelby counties for dozens of miles, although Marshall Pfahler, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said officials don't yet know if path was continuous.
Another tornado was reported that traveled from Shelby County through Moultrie and Coles counties in Illinois, and another in Cass County.
Two tornadoes were reported near Fayette, Missouri, in Howard County.
The tornadoes here were part of a storm system that included a tornado that his Mayfield, Kentucky, and traveled for hundreds of miles. That state's governor says the death toll from the storm there could top 100 people, as a candle factory was destroyed.
Previous coverage:
More coverage of the outbreak: