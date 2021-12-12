Officials identify six workers killed in Edwardsville Amazon building collapse

McEwan is survived by his parents and his longtime girlfriend Sara, the post says.

Officials said there were no current reports of missing employees, but the Edwardsville Fire Department is clearing debris from the site and working with Amazon representatives "to account for all of their personnel." Anyone needing to to report a relative that may be missing should contact the Edwardsville Police Department at 618-656-2131, officials said.

The National Weather Service said Saturday night that the tornado that hit the Amazon building reached the EF3 category — the third-strongest rating on the Fujita Scale, with winds between 136 miles per hour and 165 miles per hour.

The tornado touched down just northwest of the intersection of Interstates 255 and 270, then traveled northeast into Edwardsville.

The Amazon facility is a "delivery station," where workers prepare orders for delivery by Amazon Flex drivers and partners, the company said. Opened in July 2020, the building totals about 1.1 million square feet and employed about 190 employees in multiple shifts.