JERSEY COUNTY — Officials on Saturday urged residents of the Jersey County community of Nutwood to evacuate due to deterioration of the Nutwood levee.
Local officials urged residents to go east out of Nutwood to Jerseyville, where a shelter has been set up, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency said Saturday.
That shelter is located at the Jersey East Elementary School, 201 North Giddings Avenue. Another shelter has been set up in Valmeyer, in Monroe County, at the Valmeyer Community Unit School, 300 South Cedar Bluff Drive.
The Nutwood levee gave way on Monday and Tuesday, and has continued to deteriorate, IEMA spokeswoman Rebecca Clark said Saturday, although the Illinois National Guard and local levee districts have been working to repair the damage.
Clark also said that a "joint quick reaction task force" had been dispatched to Monroe County to assist in the flood fight.