On her first day, driver was headed back to Amazon warehouse when disaster struck

EDWARDSVILLE — Cranes pulled apart sections of the collapsed Amazon warehouse Saturday morning as rescue crews searched for possible victims of Friday night’s tornado. Employees and friends watched tow trucks remove dozens of damaged vehicles, some crushed under the collapsed portion of the building.

For Gina Wills, among those who gathered Saturday morning along Gateway Commerce Drive outside the collapsed building, the experience was overwhelming.

Wills, 27, said she was working her first day as a delivery driver for a third-party Amazon delivery service partner, finishing her last delivery in Florissant when she heard sirens.

Wills said she had started her day at 9 a.m. and worked into the evening. As she headed back to Amazon, her dispatcher encouraged her to make haste to beat the tornado, she said.

But then another driver was locked out of their van, and Wills was called to help, she said. Were it not for that call, Wills said she would have been at the facility when it was hit. Soon after, Wills’ supervisor told her not to return, so she went back to her home in Cahokia Heights — Amazon Prime van, and all.