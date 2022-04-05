One dead in St. Clair County in crash involving IDOT dump truck, passenger car

ST. CLAIR COUNTY — The westbound lanes of Interstate 64 in East St. Louis closed for at least two hours Tuesday afternoon after a fatal crash between a passenger vehicle and an Illinois Department of Transportation dump truck.

Illinois State Police were called to the scene near mile marker 4.4 just before 3 p.m., where they found the two vehicles had collided, police said. One person died. Authorities did not release the identity of the person or what vehicle they occupied.