One dead in St. Clair County in crash involving IDOT dump truck, passenger car

ST. CLAIR COUNTY — The westbound lanes of Interstate 64 in East St. Louis closed for at least two hours Tuesday afternoon after a fatal crash between a passenger vehicle and an Illinois Department of Transportation dump truck. 

Illinois State Police were called to the scene near mile marker 4.4 just before 3 p.m., where they found the two vehicles had collided, police said. One person died. Authorities did not release the identity of the person or what vehicle they occupied. 

Traffic was diverted at Illinois Highway 111 in Washington Park, police said. 

An investigation continues. 

