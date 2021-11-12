 Skip to main content
One eastbound lane of I-270 closed for repairs in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY — The right lane of eastbound Interstate 270 will be closed all weekend between Illinois Routes 3 and 203 for pavement repairs in advance of winter weather.

The closure was scheduled to begin Friday night and run through 5 a.m. Monday, Illinois Department of Transportation officials said.

During the closure, there will be no access to eastbound I-270 from Illinois Route 3, and no access to northbound Routes 3 or 203/Old Alton Road from eastbound I-270.

IDOT officials warned of delays, and encouraged motorists to consider alternate routes.

