ST. LOUIS — Delays are expected on the McKinley Bridge on Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. as flaggers limit traffic to just one lane.
The Illinois Department of Transportation said the closures are needed to allow completion of routine inspections on the two-lane bridge over the Mississippi River between St. Louis and Venice.
