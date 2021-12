ST. CLAIR COUNTY — The right lane of a portion of northbound Interstate 255 near Cahokia Heights will be closed on Friday, weather permitting.

The closure is scheduled for 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. just south of Illinois Route 157, the Illinois Department of Transportation said.

Crews will be making needed bridge deck repairs, IDOT officials said, warning that the closure is likely to cause some delays for drivers in that stretch.