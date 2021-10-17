Overnight lane restrictions planned for stretch of I-55/70 in St. Clair County

EAST ST. LOUIS — Drivers traveling between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. on Interstate 55/70 in St. Clair County just east of St. Louis will need to be prepared for lane restrictions for the next month.

Only one lane of I-55/70 will be open in each direction between the I-55/70/64 split and Illinois Route 111 during the overnight hours, the Illinois Department of Transportation said.

The restrictions are in effect now through late November to accommodate needed pavement repairs along the stretch of road in St. Clair County, transportation officials said. The work is weather-permitting.