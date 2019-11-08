ALTON — Authorities say they have two 19-year-olds and a minor in custody on suspicion of entering 150 cars in Madison County.
The Madison County sheriff's office said it began Thursday to investigate an unspecified number of reports of change and other small miscellaneous items stolen from cars.
Two vehicles had also been stolen, the sheriff's office said.
Authorities said they recovered one of the stolen vehicles and have three people in custody: Keisha Lytle of Wood River, Deandre Gilmore of Alton and a minor.
The three face a number of charges, including burglary, from the Madison County state’s attorney’s office.
The minor suspect is also charged with aggravated assault on a police officer.
The Madison County sheriff's office and Alton Police Department said they concluded after a joint investigation that the group had entered more than 150 vehicles in the past week.
Officials said most of the people whose cars were entered were either unaware or didn't file a report because the cars were unlocked and entry wasn't forced.
The sheriff's office said it would not release any additional information.
Bond for Lytle and Gilmore was set at $100,000.