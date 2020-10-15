 Skip to main content
Part of eastbound I-64 in Illinois will be reduced to one lane this weekend
ST. CLAIR COUNTY — Part of eastbound Interstate 64 in St. Clair County will be reduced to one lane this weekend, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced Thursday. 

The lane closures are to clear out asphalt in the left middle eastbound lanes, according to a press release from the IDOT.

The inside median lane will be open, as well as the right outside lane at the eastbound ramp exit 14 (West Highway 50). Eastbound ramp exit 16 (Green Mount Road) will be closed.

The emergency lane closures will begin at 7 a.m. Friday, and lanes will reopen at 5 a.m. Monday.

