Pavement repairs to begin on U.S. Highway 40 in Troy
TROY, Ill. — U.S. Highway 40 will be closed in both directions over Interstates 55/70 from Tuesday to Thursday, Illinois Department of Transportation officials said.

The work will allow crews to perform pavement repairs to the U.S. Highway 40 bridge. Weather permitting, the work will run from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. beginning Tuesday, and wrap up by the end of the day Thursday.

While the roadwork is underway, the southbound I-55/70 ramp to eastbound U.S. 40 will be closed, and westbound U.S. 40 traffic will be diverted to northbound I-55/70.

Drivers are warned to expect delays and consider alternate routes if possible.

