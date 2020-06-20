You are the owner of this article.
Police chief of Dupo, another officer injured while chasing ATVs
Police chief of Dupo, another officer injured while chasing ATVs

DUPO — The police chief and an officer chasing suspects on two all-terrain vehicles were injured when the police pickup truck struck a washout, police said.

Chief Kevin Smith and the other officer, whose name was not released, were hurt in the pursuit about 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sgt. Ryan Corbin said Saturday.

Corbin did not know why the officers started pursuing the ATVs, but neither of their injuries were life-threatening.

The accident happened near Interstate 255 and Illinois Route 157 in Cahokia. The officers were in an unmarked truck and tried to cut across a grassy area of median when they hit the washout.

