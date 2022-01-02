Power outages reported across Alton and Godfrey

Nearly 25,000 customers were without power Sunday night in the Metro East, according to Ameren Illinois.

Ameren Illinois' outage map shows power outages reported shortly before 5 p.m. across Godfrey and Alton.

Marcelyn Love, an Ameren Illinois spokeswoman, said the outages were in Alton, Godfrey, Brighton, Hartford and Bethalto. She said an "equipment issue" at a substation in Alton caused the outages and that crews were investigating the cause.

Love said about 7:35 p.m. Sunday that the utility was working to provide power to those without electricity from an alternate source and that the goal is to reconnect the rest of the affected customers within a couple of hours.

Alton police said on Facebook that the outages may stretch to Hamel, Illinois, in Madison County.

