Prairie State coal plant near Marissa poses major obstacle to Biden’s push for carbon-free electricity by 2035

In a three-page summary of her findings, Grubert urged elected officials and other policymakers to be straight with Americans about impending job losses in the fossil fuel industry. Leaders should begin preparing now for a decline in local tax revenues after power plants close, she added.

Planning for the transition to carbon-free electricity is vital, Grubert wrote, because coal and gas plants expected to still be around in 2035 are disproportionately located in states with poverty rates higher than the national average.

“States are starting to talk about it, but the states that need to talk about it aren’t,” Grubert said.

She likened the lack of preparation in Kentucky, Ohio, West Virginia, Wyoming and other coal states to the collapse of the U.S. steel industry during the 1970s and ’80s. Scores of communities that thrived during the boom years are still struggling to recover.

During the past four years, President Donald Trump repeatedly promised he would save the coal industry, echoing what politicians once told their constituents in fast-declining steel towns. Trump mocked climate science, appointed coal industry lobbyists to top positions in his administration and attempted to roll back more than 100 environmental regulations during his term.