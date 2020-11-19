Pritzker: Madigan must answer questions or resign

“If Speaker Madigan wants to continue in a position of enormous public trust with such a serious ethical cloud hanging over his head, then he has to at the very least be willing to stand in front of the press and the people and answer every last question to their satisfaction,” Pritzker said. “Written statements and dodged investigatory hearings are not going to cut it. If the speaker cannot commit to that level of transparency, then the time has come for him to resign as speaker.”

Pritzker said that during the difficult times now facing the state “the people of Illinois do not deserve a political circus.”

In his statement, Madigan said that if ComEd executives thought they could influence his official actions, they were mistaken.

“After lengthy investigation, the U.S. Attorney’s office has charged, but of course has not proven, that certain ComEd employees, consultants and lobbyists allegedly conspired with one another in the hope of somehow influencing me in my official capacity,” Madigan said. “Let me be clear: if that attempt ever happened, it was never made known to me. If it had been known to me, it would have been profoundly unwelcome.”

Madigan said he hasn’t engaged in any criminal conduct, but if he had, he would be charged by prosecutors.