BELLEVILLE — An "open house" event on plans to install turnstiles and fencing at MetroLink stations will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Spaces, an event venue at 207 East Main Street in Belleville.

Renderings will be shown and Metro Transit staffers will be on hand to answer questions.

A virtual public meeting will be held via Zoom from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. Pre-registration is at bit.ly/SPPpublicmeeting.

The initial four locations to get the gates and related fencing are the Emerson Park and Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center stations in East St. Louis, the station in Washington Park and the College station in Belleville. Those are expected to be in place by next spring.

Similar construction at seven stations in St. Louis — Forest Park-DeBaliviere, Central West End, Cortex, Grand, Union Station, Civic Center and Delmar Loop — is expected to be done by next summer. Similar work at other stations will follow.

Metro is reversing a decades-old policy with its $52 million "secure platform" plan, which also includes improvements to its camera system and a requirement that riders scan their tickets or passes to gain access to the platform.

The move is aimed at boosting public confidence in the light rail line's safety and ridership following high-profile incidents of violent crime in recent years.

Since its start in 1993, MetroLink had relied on fare enforcement conducted by roving personnel on its trains.

Metro held "open house" events and Zoom sessions last month in St. Louis and Pine Lawn.