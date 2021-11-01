 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Public encouraged to line the route for Officer Timmins' funeral procession
0 comments

Public encouraged to line the route for Officer Timmins' funeral procession

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Man charged with murder in death of Illinois police officer

The body of Pontoon Beach police officer Tyler Timmins arrives at the St. Louis medical examiner's office from St. Louis University Hospital, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in St. Louis. Timmins was shot while walking toward a vehicle he believed was stolen on the parking lot of a Speedway gas station, at Highway 111 and Chain of Rocks Road. The suspect was taken into custody. (Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

 Robert Cohen

COLLINSVILLE — Tuesday's funeral service and burial for Pontoon Beach police Officer Tyler Timmins will be private, but residents are being encouraged to pay their respects by lining the procession route.

The funeral is set for 11 a.m. at Gateway Convention Center, 1 Gateway Drive in Collinsville. This event is open only to those invited by Timmins' family.

A private graveside service will follow at Woodland Hill Cemetery in East Alton.

The Illinois State Police said the public is encouraged to line up along the route between the convention center and the cemetery to pay their respects. Intersections along the route will be blocked to allow for safe travel of the funeral procession.

The procession will begin by heading west on Gateway Drive, turning north on Eastport Plaza Drive, and then west on Horseshoe Lake Road. It will proceed north on Illinois Route 111, though Pontoon Beach, and then east on Interstate 270, before heading north on Interstate 255.

The procession will then head west on Madison Avenue, north on Route 111 and west on Edwardsville Road, which is where the law enforcement accompaniment will end.

Timmins, 36, was killed Wednesday as he approached what he believed was a stolen pickup truck. A 31-year-old Highland man has been charged in the shooting.

+1 
Tyler Timmins

Tyler Timmins
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: St. Louis County official details plans to distribute COVID vaccines to children under 11

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News