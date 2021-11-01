Public encouraged to line the route for Officer Timmins' funeral procession

COLLINSVILLE — Tuesday's funeral service and burial for Pontoon Beach police Officer Tyler Timmins will be private, but residents are being encouraged to pay their respects by lining the procession route.

The funeral is set for 11 a.m. at Gateway Convention Center, 1 Gateway Drive in Collinsville. This event is open only to those invited by Timmins' family.

A private graveside service will follow at Woodland Hill Cemetery in East Alton.

The Illinois State Police said the public is encouraged to line up along the route between the convention center and the cemetery to pay their respects. Intersections along the route will be blocked to allow for safe travel of the funeral procession.

The procession will begin by heading west on Gateway Drive, turning north on Eastport Plaza Drive, and then west on Horseshoe Lake Road. It will proceed north on Illinois Route 111, though Pontoon Beach, and then east on Interstate 270, before heading north on Interstate 255.