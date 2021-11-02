Public input sought on I-64 widening project in St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR COUNTY — The Illinois Department of Transportation is seeking public comments on a proposal to widen Interstate 64 to six lanes along a busy stretch in Shiloh and O'Fallon, Illinois.

The project involves 2.7 miles of I-64 from west of Green Mount Road to west of Illinois Route 158. A virtual meeting detailing the proposal is set to take place on Tuesday.

IDOT officials said traffic has increased by about 40% along I-64 in the past 20 years, and the current configuration in that area — two lanes in each direction — is not adequate for the volume, particularly at peak times. Other parts of the interstate through St. Clair County already total six lanes.

The work also will entail improvements to the I-64 and Green Mount Road interchange.

The project is still in preliminary stages, during which public involvement is sought and an environmental study is completed.

Those interested in learning more about the project or sharing comments may attend a virtual meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Advance registration is required at https://projectmeetingonline.com/i-64/. Registered participants will receive a link to the meeting via email.

Comments also will be accepted via email to Matthew.Meyer@illinois.gov. To be part of the official public record, comments must be received by Nov. 23.