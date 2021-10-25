Push to repeal parental notification for minors seeking abortions tests liberal limits of Illinois’ Legislature

The number of abortions has gone down in Illinois since the notification law was passed by state legislators. In 1995, 48,529 Illinois residents had abortions, 4,853 of whom were under 18, according to the state Department of Public Health. In 2018, 36,713 Illinois residents had abortions, of whom 1,092 were minors, statistics show.

Abortion rights groups have argued that keeping the law in place is harmful to teens who feel they can’t turn to a parent for guidance after getting pregnant, especially in situations where that parent has been abusive in the past.

With the law in place, minors are allowed to go through so-called judicial bypass proceedings, closed-door hearings where pregnant teens appear before judges who will decide whether their parents need to be notified about them wanting an abortion.

Since 2013, judges granted more than 99.5 percent of bypass requests throughout Illinois, according to the American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois, which has argued the notification law serves no public policy purpose.

While the judicial proceedings usually allow those seeking them to get abortions without informing their parents, they can be emotionally trying, said Brigid Leahy, senior director of public policy for Planned Parenthood of Illinois.