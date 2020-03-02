Recreational pot sales begin at second Metro East dispensary

SAUGET — Colleen McQuade’s phone rang nearly every minute Tuesday with callers asking if the marijuana dispensary near the Gateway Grizzlies’ ballpark had started selling pot to recreational users.

For weeks, the answer had been no, said McQuade, with Jushi Holdings Inc., a marijuana company that bought the dispensary in February, shortly after it became one of two Metro East marijuana dispensaries authorized to sell recreational pot.

On Tuesday, the answer was finally yes.

“I think I’ve gotten a thousand phone calls today,” McQuade said. “But it feels good to make someone’s day over and over again.”

The dispensary at 2021 Goose Lake Road near GCS Ballpark, home to the semi-pro baseball team the Gateway Grizzlies, bustled Tuesday afternoon with about three dozen customers who had heard about the recreational pot sales only hours earlier.

The sales in Sauget could help relieve demand on Illinois Supply & Provisions, a dispensary in Collinsville that until Tuesday was the only other shop for legal recreational pot.