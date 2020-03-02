Recreational pot sales begin at second Metro East dispensary

SAUGET — Colleen McQuade’s phone rang nearly every minute Tuesday with callers asking if the marijuana dispensary near the Gateway Grizzlies’ ballpark had started selling pot to recreational users.
For weeks, the answer had been no, said McQuade, with Jushi Holdings Inc., a marijuana company that bought the dispensary in February, shortly after it became one of two Metro East marijuana dispensaries authorized to sell recreational pot.
On Tuesday, the answer was finally yes.
“I think I’ve gotten a thousand phone calls today,” McQuade said. “But it feels good to make someone’s day over and over again.”
The dispensary at 2021 Goose Lake Road near GCS Ballpark, home to the semi-pro baseball team the Gateway Grizzlies, bustled Tuesday afternoon with about three dozen customers who had heard about the recreational pot sales only hours earlier.
The sales in Sauget could help relieve demand on Illinois Supply & Provisions, a dispensary in Collinsville that until Tuesday was the only other shop for legal recreational pot.
Illinois in January became the second state in the Midwest to legalize marijuana, after Michigan. In the first month, dispensaries across Illinois sold nearly $40 million in recreational pot, generating $7.3 million in cannabis tax revenue, according to the Illinois Department of Revenue, plus $3.1 million in retail sales tax revenue.
The Green Solution and Supply & Provisions were among 52 medical marijuana dispensaries Illinois authorized in 2015. Illinois regulators are now licensing the same medical marijuana dispensaries to sell pot to recreational users. The state will begin receiving and processing applications to open new dispensaries on March 15.
Jushi Holdings, which bought The Green Solution dispensary in Sauget and a second location in Normal, Illinois, has applied to open another dispensary in Sauget, said Erich Mauff, Jushi’s founder.
The company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, operates dispensaries in multiple states under the Beyond/Hello brand. All three of its Illinois dispensaries will change their names to fit the brand, Mauff said.
“We want to be known as good servants for the area, with quality products at a good price,” Mauff said as he oversaw a “soft opening” at The Green Solution in Sauget.
The dispensary will open from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, offering both marijuana and marijuana-infused products.
Tyree Finley, 30, was one of about two dozen customers at the dispensary Tuesday. It was his first time buying marijuana at a dispensary, he said.
He had tried to visit Supply & Provisions in Collinsville, but the lines were too long, he said.
“It’s been a long wait,” Finley said. “But it feels weird because you can do something legal that was once illegal — I still feel like I’m going to get stopped by the police.”
Finley said he planned enjoy his purchase at home.
“I’m going to sit on my porch, in my lawn chair, and relax my mind,” he said. “Maybe turn on some music and play some NBA 2K.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.