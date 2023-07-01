ST. LOUIS — Storms swept through the metro area Saturday afternoon, mixing heavy rains with lightning and gusting winds to topple trees, utility poles and knock out power for more than 80,000 customers.

Strong winds hit north St. Louis shortly before 4 p.m., downing utility poles along Hall Street and causing drivers to pull off the roadway to seek shelter. As heavy rains began, minor flash flooding also made some low-lying road lanes impassible downtown and in north St. Louis.

Tree limbs, flooding and debris on roadways forced motorists to a halt on I-70, amid other thoroughfares. Storms also caused some flooding and damage from Jefferson County and into Illinois.