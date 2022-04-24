 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Severe storms possible Sunday, especially in Metro East

Clouds darken over the Gateway Arch

Skies darken around the Gateway Arch as a storm passes through downtown St. Louis on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

EAST ST. LOUIS — National Weather Service Officials are warning of severe weather that could produce damaging hail and winds in some parts of the region.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect in the Metro East counties of Madison and St. Clair until 7 p.m. Sunday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

The Missouri side of the metro area could see isolated thunderstorms with high winds and potentially damaging hail into Sunday night, the weather service warns. Thunderstorms are possible into early Monday morning. 

