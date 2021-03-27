Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds, hail possible in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Large hail and damaging winds are possible in the St. Louis region as thunderstorms roll into the area Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Storms have already "fired up" in Mid-Missouri and could hit the St. Louis area by 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., said Jon Carney, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service's Weldon Spring office.

The biggest threats are wind gusts that could reach 60 mph and hail as large as 1 to 1.5 inches in diameter, Carney said. Tornadoes are a "possibility," he said, but appear unlikely.

A cold front headed into the region should subdue the storms by about 8 p.m. Saturday, he said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.