Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds, hail possible in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Large hail and damaging winds are possible in the St. Louis region as thunderstorms roll into the area Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
Storms have already "fired up" in Mid-Missouri and could hit the St. Louis area by 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., said Jon Carney, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service's Weldon Spring office.
The biggest threats are wind gusts that could reach 60 mph and hail as large as 1 to 1.5 inches in diameter, Carney said. Tornadoes are a "possibility," he said, but appear unlikely.
A cold front headed into the region should subdue the storms by about 8 p.m. Saturday, he said.
Jacob Barker
Jacob Barker is a business reporter for the Post-Dispatch. 314-340-8291
