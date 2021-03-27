 Skip to main content
Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds, hail possible in St. Louis
Storms approach downtown

Thunderstorms reach downtown St. Louis, passing over the Gateway Arch on Thursday, May 26, 2016. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

ST. LOUIS — Large hail and damaging winds are possible in the St. Louis region as thunderstorms roll into the area Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Storms have already "fired up" in Mid-Missouri and could hit the St. Louis area by 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., said Jon Carney, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service's Weldon Spring office.

The biggest threats are wind gusts that could reach 60 mph and hail as large as 1 to 1.5 inches in diameter, Carney said. Tornadoes are a "possibility," he said, but appear unlikely.

A cold front headed into the region should subdue the storms by about 8 p.m. Saturday, he said.

