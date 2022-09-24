Shuttle van to temporarily replace bus service to St. Louis Downtown Airport

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS — Beginning Monday, a Metro Transit shuttle van will transport transit riders who need to travel between St. Louis Downtown Airport/Sauget Business Park and the 5th & Missouri Transit Center.

The van is a temporary alternative to the #2 Cahokia MetroBus while construction crews complete work on the Curtiss-Steinberg Bridge. That work is expected to be complete in two months.

The shuttle will provide service every 40 minutes, seven days a week. Southbound trips from the 5th & Missouri Transit Center to St. Louis Downtown Airport begin at 5:16 a.m., with the last trip at 7:36 p.m. Northbound trips from St. Louis Downtown Airport to the 5th & Missouri Transit Center begin at 5:30 a.m., with the last trip at 7:50 p.m.

The shuttle route map and schedule are available on metrostlouis.org. For assistance, riders are encouraged to contact Metro Transit Information, available at (314) 231-2345 (phone) or (314) 207-9786 (text), Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.