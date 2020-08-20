Site of 1908 Springfield, Ill., race riot added to the African American Civil Rights Network

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The site of the 1908 Springfield Race Riot has been added to the African American Civil Rights Network, a National Park Service program that commemorates and interprets significant landmarks in the nation’s Civil Rights Movement.
The designation was formally announced Thursday in Springfield by U.S. Secretary of the Interior David L. Bernhardt.
The 1908 riot in Illinois’ capital city was started by whites who went on a rampage after they were prevented from lynching two Black inmates in the Sangamon County Jail. At least six people died as homes and businesses of Black residents were destroyed. Black residents who fought in self-defense to protect their property and themselves were brutally attacked. During and immediately following the event, nearly 2,000 Black residents fled the city and most never returned.
The riot was a catalyst in the creation of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. In February 1909 and in response to the riot, civil rights leaders formed the National Negro Committee in New York City, which would later become the NAACP.
Most of the devastation associated with the riot was concentrated in an area between Mason and Madison, and 9th and 12th streets. The site contains the foundations of five of the dozens of homes that were burned and destroyed during the riot as well as other archaeological resources that were unearthed during a recent construction project.
Inclusion of the riot site was requested by U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Illinois.
“I’m proud to see the status of the site elevated,” Davis said in a statement. “I look forward to building on this important designation and continuing to work with the (Interior) Department and colleagues in Congress to name the Race Riot Site as a National Historic Monument and unit of the National Park System.”
The African American Civil Rights Network Act of 2017 was sponsored by U.S. Rep. William Lacy Clay, D-Missouri, and signed into law by President Donald Trump in January 2018.
The network currently includes the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historical Park, Mary McLeod Bethune Council House National Historic Site, Port Chicago Naval Magazine National Memorial, Pullman National Monument, and Selma to Montgomery National Historic Trail.
Bernhardt was scheduled to be in St. Louis later Thursday to visit the Gateway Arch National Park and meet with National Park Service employees.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!