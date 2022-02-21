Snow way! St. Louis region awaits another blast of rain, wintry weather

ST. LOUIS — After a springlike respite Sunday and Monday, the St. Louis region should brace for more rain and wintry weather this week, meteorologists with the National Weather Service said.

The high temperature reached the mid-60s on Monday, accompanied by some sun. Tuesday's high temperature was expected to be only slightly lower than that, but conditions will be much different as the day and week progress.

Rain was expected to start late Monday into Tuesday morning. Expect heavy downpours and wind gusts with the potential to blow over lawn furniture and outdoor decorations, said National Weather Service St. Louis meteorologist Matt Beitscher.

"After that we say goodbye to the nice, warm temperatures," he said.

Temperatures will then dip to the 20s and 30s on Wednesday with sleet or other freezing precipitation beginning late that night. The weather system will then slow down on Thursday morning, but a second wave, which is expected to include snow in the St. Louis area, should begin in the afternoon, potentially affecting road conditions and travel.

The city of St. Louis is expected to see quite a bit of sleet with potential snow accumulation likely to the north and more freezing rain to the south, Beitscher said.

It's unlikely the upcoming system will bring as much precipitation as two other storms this month, Beitscher said. However, concrete estimates about snow accumulation are not expected until Tuesday morning.

This week's storm will mark the third time this month that warmer weather has made way for snow and cold.

Beitscher said that pattern is part and parcel with active weather patterns that crop up in seasonal transition months like February.

"It just doesn't seem to make up its mind," he said.

