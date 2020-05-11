Southern Illinois, including Metro East, on track for some rules to lift May 29, governor says

ILLINOIS — Southern Illinois, including the Metro East, is on track for some restrictions to be lifted by around May 29, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said during a Monday news briefing.

The governor has divided the state into four regions that must meet health metrics to move through a five-stage reopening plan amid the coronavirus pandemic. The next phase could begin as early as May 29 and will include reopening manufacturing, offices, retail, barbershops and salons to the public with capacity limits and safety precautions in place. All gatherings of 10 or fewer people will also be allowed.

All regions except the Chicago area are on track to enter that phase by May 29, though trends will need to continue through most of the month, Pritzker announced Monday. Chicago has not met the requirement that fewer than 20% of COVID-19 tests administered are positive. Chicago tests positive at a 22.3% rate.

In the Southern Illinois region, about 10.5% of tests have been positive, according to the governor's office.

Southern Illinois has also so far met the requirement that hospitalizations remain stable or decrease over 28 days, with COVID-19 hospitalizations decreasing by 54.3% since May 1.