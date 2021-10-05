St. Clair County launches new drive-thru COVID vaccine site

ST. CLAIR COUNTY — A drive-thru mass vaccination site opened this week in Belleville to offer first, second and booster shots of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The site is being operated by the St. Clair County Health Department at the Belle Clair Fairgrounds and Expo Center, 200 South Belt East in Belleville.

The clinic opened Tuesday, and will continue from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. Appointments are strongly recommended, and can be made by visiting the health department's website or by calling (618) 825-4447.

The Pfizer vaccine is given in two shots for those who have not previously been inoculated against COVID-19. Last month, the FDA authorized booster shots of Pfizer’s vaccine for older Americans and other groups with heightened vulnerability to COVID-19.

The two-shot Moderna vaccine and one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine also are available through the St. Clair County Health Department and other providers, but not at the drive-thru site.