St. Francois County man dies as result of single-vehicle crash near Edwardsville

MADISON COUNTY — A 78-year-old man died early Friday when he was ejected from his truck after it left the road and overturned north of Edwardsville, authorities said.

Paul Wisdom, of Park Hills, Missouri, was pronounced dead around 6 a.m. after the single-vehicle crash at a ramp from the SIU Northern Access Road leading to Illinois Route 143, the Illinois State Police said in a statement. Wisdom's 2004 Nissan truck veered off the left side of the road, struck an embankment and overturned, ejecting him, police said.

A passerby spotted the crash and called 911, the Madison County Coroner's Office said. Wisdom was pronounced dead at the scene.

Toxicology reports are still being done, but the coroner's office said the preliminary cause of death is blunt chest trauma.

