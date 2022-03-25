St. Louis area storm spotters are eyes of the storm, helping NWS when bad weather hits

ST. LOUIS — In any given year, an estimated 100,000 thunderstorms and about 1,200 tornadoes may strike the United States, often with devastating results.

All of the satellites, radar and other high-tech detection equipment at the disposal of the National Weather Service can see only so much as severe weather develops.

In many situations, National Weather Service meteorologists say, it’s an actual person, someone trained as a storm spotter, who can be the real eye of the storm.

“They help us — whether the reports are in the moment or reports after the fact — they help us tremendously,” said Matthew Beitscher, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in St. Louis. “The one thing we cannot do is look at what’s happening on the ground specifically. Really, what we need help with is people on the ground saying, ‘Yes, there are damaging winds coming out of this because my hundred-year-old tree just fell.’”

Observations, videos and photos sent by people in proximity to weather events can enhance meteorologists’ storm perspective, Beitscher said. It also helps them navigate a path when surveying damaged areas and making determinations about storms and tornadoes.

It’s one of the reasons why National Weather Service offices in St. Louis and throughout the country urge residents to attend storm spotter classes, either virtually or in person. The classes, typically held in coordination with area emergency management officials, cover the basics of thunderstorm development and storm structure, plus what to look for and where to find them. Reporting procedures and basic severe weather safety are also covered, all in a typically two-hour evening session.

Ahead of the spring severe weather season, classes have been taking place throughout the region since last month. Beitscher, one of the St. Louis weather service meteorologists who teach the sessions, led a group of at least 50 people in a class in Edwardsville recently.

The Madison County town was the site of a powerful and deadly tornado on Dec. 10, an unusually warm night, at an Amazon warehouse on the outskirts of town. Six people inside the warehouse died, and one was severely injured.

At 8:27 p.m., the tornado touched down just northwest of the intersection of Interstates 255 and 270 in Illinois. It then picked up strength, with winds of 136-165 mph, and struck the warehouse as an EF3 tornado.

Another tornado struck that night in St. Charles County, killing an 84-year-old woman when her Defiance home was blown off its foundation.

The fear that’s associated with such violent storms often draws people to attend the storm spotter classes.

“Storms definitely make me nervous, so this class helped with understanding different types of clouds and what they mean,” said Shelly Israel, who attended the Edwardsville class and volunteers with an emergency response team in Madison County.

For others who study storms, it’s less about the fear and more about the fascination.

Richard Thies, of Dellwood, is a storm chaser — he actually watches for an opportunity to observe firsthand severe weather phenomena. He and his fellow chasers are on alert for opportunities now that spring is here.

“We say ‘chase,’ but really the term should be ‘hurry up and wait,’” said Thies, 63.

He’s chased storms for over 25 years, but his interest started when he was a child, when he bore witness to one of the most intense tornadoes to strafe the St. Louis area.

In January 1967, a powerful tornado touched down in western St. Louis County and made its way through other areas, too, including the heavily populated communities of Maryland Heights, Bridgeton, St. Ann, Edmundson, Woodson Terrace, Berkeley, Ferguson and Dellwood, the National Weather Service reported. Three fatalities and more than 215 injuries were blamed on the storm.

That tornado was rated an EF4, the second-most powerful ranking assigned to such storms. It tore the roof off Thies’ school, Griffith Elementary in the Ferguson-Florissant School District.

More than four decades later, Griffith Elementary lost its roof again when it was hit by another powerful EF4 tornado, this one on Good Friday, April 22, 2011. Remarkably, no one was killed or seriously injured during that storm.

Thies noted that despite a perception that storm chasers flout safety to capture eye-catching photos of storms, safety is the No. 1 priority among groups he is part of, and they even give weather safety presentations in schools.

